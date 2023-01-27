Dangerous Depths: 10 Most Dangerous Fish in the Ocean

Pratidin Bureau
Known for its size and aggression, the great white shark is responsible for the most recorded shark attacks on humans.
Moray eels have sharp teeth and a strong bite, and their venom can cause intense pain and swelling.
Found in warm coastal waters, bull sharks have been known to swim into freshwater rivers and canals, making them a danger to swimmers and surfers.
Found in the waters around Australia and Southeast Asia, the venom from a box jellyfish sting can cause heart failure and death.
Another large predatory shark, the tiger shark has a wide range of prey and is known for its aggression.
The venom from a cone snail's sting can cause paralysis and even death.
Found in tropical waters, the stonefish has venomous spines on its back that can cause severe pain and swelling.
Pufferfish contain a neurotoxin that can cause paralysis and death if ingested.
The venom from a blue-ringed octopus bite can cause paralysis and death.
Lionfish have venomous spines that can cause severe pain and swelling.