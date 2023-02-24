Top 7 Most Expensive Bikes of MS Dhoni

Pratidin Bureau

Confederate Hellcat X132

The price of the limited edition Confederate Hellcat X132 owned by Dhoni is estimated to be around Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja H2

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 owned by Dhoni is around Rs.34 lakh.

Harley Davidson Fatboy

The price of the Harley Davidson Fatboy owned by Dhoni is around Rs. 18 lakh.

Suzuki Hayabusa

The price of the Suzuki Hayabusa owned by Dhoni is around Rs.16 lakh.

Ducati 1098

The price of the Ducati 1098 owned by Dhoni is around Rs. 14 lakh.

Kawasaki ZX14R

The price of the Kawasaki ZX14R owned by Dhoni is around Rs. 20 lakh.

Norton Commando

The price of the custom-built Norton Commando owned by Dhoni is estimated to be around Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh.