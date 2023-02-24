Top 7 Most Expensive Bikes of MS Dhoni

Pratidin Bureau
The price of the limited edition Confederate Hellcat X132 owned by Dhoni is estimated to be around Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh.
The price of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 owned by Dhoni is around Rs.34 lakh.
The price of the Harley Davidson Fatboy owned by Dhoni is around Rs. 18 lakh.
The price of the Suzuki Hayabusa owned by Dhoni is around Rs.16 lakh.
The price of the Ducati 1098 owned by Dhoni is around Rs. 14 lakh.
The price of the Kawasaki ZX14R owned by Dhoni is around Rs. 20 lakh.
The price of the custom-built Norton Commando owned by Dhoni is estimated to be around Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh.