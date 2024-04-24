Most expensive captains in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - INR 20.5 crore (IPL 2024)

Pat Cummins, the Australian pace ace, became the most expensive captain in IPL history during the 2024 auction.

KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) - INR 17 crore (IPL 2022-present)

KL Rahul has been leading the Lucknow Super Giants since the team's inception in IPL 2022.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - INR 17 crore (IPL 2018-2021)

Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, led the Royal Challengers Bangalore for many years.

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) - INR 16 crore (IPL 2022-present)

Rishabh Pant, the young wicket-keeper batsman, was appointed captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - INR 16 crore (IPL 2022-23), INR 15 crore (IPL 2018-2021)

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, is the most successful captain in IPL history, having led his team to a record five IPL titles.

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - INR 15 crore (IPL 2018-2021)

MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian cricketer, led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles.

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) - INR 16 crore (IPL 2022)

Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder, was briefly appointed captain of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 when MS Dhoni stepped down mid-season.

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) - INR 15 crore (IPL 2022-2024)

Hardik Pandya, the explosive all-rounder, led the Gujarat Titans to victory in their debut IPL season in 2022.

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - INR 14 crore (IPL 2022)

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.

