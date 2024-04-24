Most expensive captains in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
Pat Cummins, the Australian pace ace, became the most expensive captain in IPL history during the 2024 auction.
KL Rahul has been leading the Lucknow Super Giants since the team's inception in IPL 2022.
Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, led the Royal Challengers Bangalore for many years.
Rishabh Pant, the young wicket-keeper batsman, was appointed captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, is the most successful captain in IPL history, having led his team to a record five IPL titles.
MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian cricketer, led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles.
Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder, was briefly appointed captain of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 when MS Dhoni stepped down mid-season.
Hardik Pandya, the explosive all-rounder, led the Gujarat Titans to victory in their debut IPL season in 2022.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.