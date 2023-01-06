Top 10 Most Expensive Flowers in the World

Pratidin Bureau
These flowers are native to Greece and are known for their distinctive purple color. They are used to produce saffron spice, which is one of the most expensive spices in the world. One pound of saffron can cost up to $5,000.
This rose was developed by David Austin and has a unique blend of old rose and modern rose characteristics. It has a soft, romantic fragrance and is a deep pink color. It is one of the most expensive roses in the world, with prices starting at around $15 per stem.
This rare and exotic orchid is native to the mountain slopes of Mount Kinabalu in Borneo. It is a small, delicate flower with petals that are a pale yellow color with hints of green. It is one of the most expensive orchids in the world, with prices starting at around $1,000 per stem.
This is a rare and highly prized tulip variety that was popular during the Dutch tulip mania of the 17th century. It is a tall, elegant flower with deep red petals and a white flame-like pattern. It is one of the most expensive tulip varieties in the world, with prices starting at around $1,000 per bulb.
This is a rare and highly prized flower that is native to Sri Lanka. It is a small, delicate flower with white petals and a sweet, fragrant aroma. It is one of the most expensive flowers in the world, with prices starting at around $2,000 per stem.
This is a rare and highly prized flower that is native to the rainforests of Sumatra. It is a large, showy flower with deep red petals and a strong, unpleasant odor that is similar to rotten flesh. It is one of the most expensive flowers in the world, with prices starting at around $5,000 per stem.
This is a rare and highly prized orchid that is native to Central and South America. It is a small, delicate flower with white petals and a pale greenish-yellow color. It is one of the most expensive orchids in the world, with prices starting at around $6,000 per stem.
This is a rare and highly prized orchid that was developed by scientists at the Shenzhen Nongke Orchid Research Institute in China. It is a large, showy flower with deep purple petals and a strong, sweet fragrance. It is one of the most expensive orchids in the world, with prices starting at around $10,000 per stem.
This is a rare and highly prized flower that was developed by a team of scientists at the Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania. It is a large, showy flower with deep red petals and a strong, sweet fragrance. It is one of the most expensive