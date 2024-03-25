Most friendly wild animals in the world

Pratidin Bureau
Dolphins are incredibly intelligent, and well known for their cooperative behaviour and their social skills.
At the pinnacle of friendly animals, dogs stand as true companions. They are undoubtedly among the friendliest and most faithful animals in the world.
Elephants' strong social bonds, intelligence, and gentle personalities make them some of the most friendly animals in the world.
The capybara is by far the friendliest animal in the world despite its intimidating size. These semi-aquatic animals are highly social, gentle, and friendly.
Cats are playful, care-free, mischievous, and sometimes bossy. They also happen to be among the friendliest animals.
Horses have been our partners for centuries, offering a profound connection that transcends language. They are renowned friendly domestic animals in farms as well as homes.
Capuchin Monkeys. These monkeys can exhibit friendly behavior when habituated to humans, often displaying curiosity without aggression.
One of the most friendly and loving animals in the world is the domestic rabbit. Rabbits, also known as bunnies or bunny rabbits, are small mammals in the family Leporidae, which is in the order Lagomorpha.
The giant pandas are incredibly cute and fun-loving. They eat almost exclusively bamboos even though they are carnivorous.
Sheep or domestic sheep are a domesticated, ruminant mammal typically kept as livestock. Sheep are among the friendliest animals in the world. They are friendly and non-aggressive.