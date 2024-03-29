Most Popular Landmarks Around The World

Pratidin Bureau
This massive defensive structure is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.
This white marble mausoleum located in Agra, India, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.
This wrought-iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.
This amphitheater in Rome, Italy, is the largest ancient amphitheater ever built.
These three pyramids are the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and are located on the Giza Plateau in Egypt.
This neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York City, in the United States, was a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States to commemorate the centennial of American independence.
This art deco statue of Jesus Christ is located on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
This Inca citadel is located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru on a 2,430-meter (7,970 ft) mountain ridge.