Most Popular Landmarks Around The World

Pratidin Bureau

The Great Wall of China

This massive defensive structure is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.

The Taj Mahal

This white marble mausoleum located in Agra, India, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. 

The Eiffel Tower

This wrought-iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. 

The Colosseum

This amphitheater in Rome, Italy, is the largest ancient amphitheater ever built.

The Pyramids of Giza

These three pyramids are the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and are located on the Giza Plateau in Egypt. 

The Statue of Liberty

This neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York City, in the United States, was a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States to commemorate the centennial of American independence.

Christ the Redeemer

This art deco statue of Jesus Christ is located on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Machu Picchu

This Inca citadel is located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru on a 2,430-meter (7,970 ft) mountain ridge.

