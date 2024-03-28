Most POTM awards as IPL Captains

Pratidin Bureau
The legendary captain led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to many victories, often leading from the front with his batting performances.
Known for his aggressive captaincy, Gambhir won most of his POTM awards while leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles.
Though recently replaced as captain, Rohit Sharma has a strong record of winning POTM awards while leading Mumbai Indians (MI) to a record five IPL titles.
The run-machine of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli might not have led his team to an IPL title yet, but his individual brilliance has been recognized with several POTM awards.
Though with a shorter captaincy stint compared to others, KL Rahul has shown promise as a leader, winning POTM awards while captaining Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
The explosive Australian opener has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and led them to their only IPL title in 2016. While he hasn't been captain recently, he's racked up a decent number of POTM awards during his leadership tenure.
The spin wizard had a brief stint as captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the inaugural season (2008) and led them to a surprising victory. Though his captaincy tenure wasn't long, he managed to win a fair share of POTM awards during that time.