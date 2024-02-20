Most spoken languages in India

Nexop

1. Hindi

Spoken by 52.83 crore people (43.63% of the population)

Hindi | Image: Google

2. Bengali

Spoken by 9.72 crore people (8.03% of the population)

Bengali | Image: Google

3. Marathi

Spoken by 8.30 crore people (6.87% of the population)

Marathi | Image: Google

4. Telugu

Spoken by 8.11 crore people (6.71% of the population)

Telugu | Image: Google

5. Tamil

Spoken by 6.90 crore people (5.68% of the population)

Tamil | Image: Google

6. Gujarati

Spoken by 5.54 crore people (4.58% of the population)

Gujarati | Image: Google

7. Urdu

Spoken by 5.07 crore people (4.18% of the population)

Urdu | Image: Google

8. Kannada

Spoken by 4.37 crore people (3.62% of the population)

Kannada | Image: Google

9. Odia

Spoken by 3.75 crore people (3.09% of the population)

Odia | Image: Google

10. Malayalam

Spoken by 3.48 crore people (2.87% of the population)

Malayalam | Image: Google