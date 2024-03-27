Most unique national animals

Pratidin Bureau

1. Unicorn (Scotland)

Though mythical, the unicorn remains a powerful symbol of Scotland, representing purity and innocence.

Unicorn | Image: Google

2. Komodo Dragon (Indonesia)

The world's largest lizard, the Komodo Dragon is a fearsome predator with a venomous bite.

Komodo Dragon | Image: Google

3. Takin (Bhutan)

This unusual creature is a relative of the musk ox and the goat, with a thick coat and impressive horns.

Takin | Image: Google

4. Xoloitzcuintli (Mexico)

A hairless dog breed revered by ancient Mexicans, the Xoloitzcuintli (Xolo) comes in various sizes and is known for its intelligence and loyalty.

Xoloitzcuintli | Image: Google

5. Secretarybird (Sudan)

This long-legged African bird resembles a prehistoric creature with its powerful legs for stomping on prey, especially snakes.

Secretarybird | Image: Google

6. Giant Panda (China)

An adorable and endangered black-and-white bear, the Giant Panda is a vegetarian with a unique diet of bamboo.

Giant Panda | Image: Google

7. Kiwi (New Zealand)

This flightless bird with a nocturnal lifestyle is a national symbol of New Zealand and an important part of the country's ecosystem.

Kiwi | Image: Google

8. Canadian Beaver (Canada)

Hardworking and skilled builders, the Canadian Beaver is an important part of the country's natural history and known for its iconic dams.

Canadian Beaver | Image: Google