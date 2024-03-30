Most visited landmarks around the world

Pratidin Bureau

Forbidden City, Beijing, China

With over 17 million visitors annually, the Forbidden City, a vast palace complex that served as the Chinese imperial residence from the Ming dynasty to the Qing dynasty, is the world's most visited landmark.

St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City

As the center of Catholicism, St. Peter's Basilica draws millions of pilgrims and tourists each year to marvel at its architecture and art, including Michelangelo's Pieta.

Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France

Once a hunting lodge of Louis XIII, the Palace of Versailles was transformed into a royal palace by a succession of French monarchs. The opulent palace grounds are a popular tourist destination.

Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

An iconic symbol of Paris, the Eiffel Tower soars 1,063 feet (324 meters) above the City of Lights.

Colosseum, Rome, Italy

This massive amphitheater, built during the Roman Empire, once hosted gladiatorial contests and public spectacles. It remains a popular tourist destination.

Taj Mahal, Agra, India

An ivory-white marble mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of India.

Great Wall of China

A series of fortifications made of stone, brick, wood, and earth, the Great Wall of China winds its way over mountains and deserts for thousands of miles.

The British Museum, London, England

One of the largest and most comprehensive museums in the world, the British Museum houses a vast collection of antiquities and artifacts from around the world.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, USA

Another world-renowned museum, the Met offers a vast collection of over two million works of art spanning all cultures and time periods.

Times Square, New York City, USA

A major intersection and tourist destination in New York City, Times Square is known for its bright lights, Broadway theaters, and street performers.

