Most visited landmarks around the world

With over 17 million visitors annually, the Forbidden City, a vast palace complex that served as the Chinese imperial residence from the Ming dynasty to the Qing dynasty, is the world's most visited landmark.
As the center of Catholicism, St. Peter's Basilica draws millions of pilgrims and tourists each year to marvel at its architecture and art, including Michelangelo's Pieta.
Once a hunting lodge of Louis XIII, the Palace of Versailles was transformed into a royal palace by a succession of French monarchs. The opulent palace grounds are a popular tourist destination.
An iconic symbol of Paris, the Eiffel Tower soars 1,063 feet (324 meters) above the City of Lights.
This massive amphitheater, built during the Roman Empire, once hosted gladiatorial contests and public spectacles. It remains a popular tourist destination.
An ivory-white marble mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of India.
A series of fortifications made of stone, brick, wood, and earth, the Great Wall of China winds its way over mountains and deserts for thousands of miles.
One of the largest and most comprehensive museums in the world, the British Museum houses a vast collection of antiquities and artifacts from around the world.
Another world-renowned museum, the Met offers a vast collection of over two million works of art spanning all cultures and time periods.
A major intersection and tourist destination in New York City, Times Square is known for its bright lights, Broadway theaters, and street performers.