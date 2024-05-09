Movie sequels that were announced but never made

Pratidin Bureau
A sequel to the hit comedy Dostana was announced with a new cast, but the film went through multiple directorial changes and was eventually shelved.
After the success of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, director Rajkumar Hirani hinted at a sequel where Munna Bhai would travel to America. However, the project never got off the ground.
The high-octane action franchise Dhoom promised a fourth installment, but with the lead actors (John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan) busy with other projects, the plans seem to have stalled.
The action-comedy Chandni Chowk to China teased a sequel titled Chandni Chowk to Africa, but the disappointing performance of the first film & the busy schedules of Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone likely led to its cancellation.
The hilarious zombie comedy Go Goa Gone had a script ready for a sequel, but the project never materialized due to unknown reasons.
The superhero film Ra.One hinted at a sequel, but the mixed critical response and the high budget might have discouraged the makers from pursuing it further.
The Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos ended with a cliffhanger hinting at a sequel with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain. However, the film's underwhelming box office performance likely led to a change of plans.