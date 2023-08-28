Movies in Theatres This Week

Pratidin Bureau
A sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, this movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. It is a patriotic drama about a Sikh man who falls in love with a Muslim woman during the partition of India.
A sequel to the 2008 film Oh My God!, this movie stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. It is a comedy-drama about a man who sues God after his shop is destroyed in a natural disaster.
Based on the popular video game series, this movie stars Simu Liu and Pilou Asbæk. It is about a young car racer who aspires to compete in the GT World Championship.
A sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, this movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khurrana. It is a romantic comedy about a woman who pretends to be a man on the phone for a living.
A Marathi language movie, this film stars Sai Tamhankar and Sumeet Raghavan. It is a drama about a woman who tries to find her way in life after her husband's death.
A Hindi language movie, this film stars Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. It is a sports drama about a woman who trains a young cricket team.