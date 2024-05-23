Movies rejected by Aamir Khan turned out blockbuster

Pratidin Bureau
Aamir Khan was approached for the complex villainous role of Rahul in this psychological thriller. However, the role that launched Shah Rukh Khan as a negative lead went to Sunny Deol.
Aamir Khan reportedly turned down the lead role in this Sooraj Barjatya family drama, which went on to become a phenomenon starring Salman Khan.
Believe it or not, Aamir Khan was initially offered the role of Shah Rukh Khan in this iconic love story! Can you imagine a different Raj?
Ashutosh Gowariker first approached Aamir Khan for this film about a returning NRI scientist. Shah Rukh Khan eventually took the role, delivering a powerful performance.
Aamir Khan was reportedly offered the lead role in this massive science fiction film by director Shankar. The role eventually went to Rajinikanth, propelling the film to cult status.
Rajkumar Hirani, who has collaborated successfully with Aamir Khan on films like 3 Idiots and PK, initially offered him the role of Sanjay Dutt in this biopic. Ranbir Kapoor stepped in and delivered a critically acclaimed performance.