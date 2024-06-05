Movies Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya did together

Pratidin Bureau
A love story between an aspiring filmmaker and an engineering student, whose different religious backgrounds create obstacles. Marked the debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the beginning of her real-life romance with Naga Chaitanya.
A reincarnation drama spanning several generations, featuring the Akkineni family. The chemistry between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, combined with the unique storyline and emotional depth.
The story of an orphan who rises to become a skilled mechanic, challenging the corrupt system. Intense performances by the lead pair and their on-screen chemistry.
Though a cameo, their playful chemistry shone through in "Oh! Baby." This lighthearted film featured Samantha in a lead role, with Naga Chaitanya making a special appearance, reminding viewers of their comedic timing.
A heartfelt drama about a cricketer's life, dealing with lost dreams, failed relationships, and eventual redemption. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's powerful performances, emotional intensity, and the film's critical and commercial success.
A supernatural drama where a grandfather's spirit helps his grandson in times of trouble. The engaging narrative and the lead pair's compelling performances in a unique storyline.