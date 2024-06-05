Movies Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya did together

Pratidin Bureau

1. Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

A love story between an aspiring filmmaker and an engineering student, whose different religious backgrounds create obstacles. Marked the debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the beginning of her real-life romance with Naga Chaitanya.

Ye Maaya Chesave | Image: Google

2. Manam (2014)

A reincarnation drama spanning several generations, featuring the Akkineni family. The chemistry between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, combined with the unique storyline and emotional depth.

Manam | Image: Google

3. Autonagar Surya (2014)

The story of an orphan who rises to become a skilled mechanic, challenging the corrupt system. Intense performances by the lead pair and their on-screen chemistry.

Autonagar Surya | Image: Google

4. Oh! Baby (2019)

Though a cameo, their playful chemistry shone through in "Oh! Baby." This lighthearted film featured Samantha in a lead role, with Naga Chaitanya making a special appearance, reminding viewers of their comedic timing.

Oh! Baby | Image: Google

5. Majili (2019)

A heartfelt drama about a cricketer's life, dealing with lost dreams, failed relationships, and eventual redemption. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's powerful performances, emotional intensity, and the film's critical and commercial success.

Majili | Image: Google

6. Bangarraju (2022)

A supernatural drama where a grandfather's spirit helps his grandson in times of trouble. The engaging narrative and the lead pair's compelling performances in a unique storyline.

Bangarraju | Image: Google