MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva turns 9

Pratidin Bureau

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva celebrated her 9th birthday on Tuesday, February 6

Born on February 6th, 2015, Ziva Dhoni arrived in the world during a period when her father was representing India in the Cricket World Cup down under in Australia and New Zealand.

This was an emotional time for MS Dhoni as he was playing an international tournament while becoming a first-time father miles away

Ziva's arrival brought immense joy to the Dhoni household, and she quickly became the apple of their eyes, loved and adored by millions across the nation.

The journey of her parents, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, is nothing short of a fairy tale

Both from Ranchi, Jharkhand, the first met in 2007 during a cricket match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

On July 4th, 2010, MS Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by only a few close friends and family

The couple since then has led a blissful married life, with Ziva's arrival in 2015 adding an extra spark

