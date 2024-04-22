Mussoorie: A 2-Day Itinerary

Pratidin Bureau
Mussoorie, the "Queen of Hills", is a charming hill station located in Uttarakhand, India. It's a popular destination for tourists seeking respite from the heat and dust of the plains. With its stunning Himalayan views, pleasant weather, and colonial architecture, Mussoorie offers something for everyone.
Start your day with a hearty breakfast at your hotel or a local cafe.
Head to Gun Hill Point, the second-highest point in Mussoorie, offering panoramic views of the town and the surrounding Himalayas. You can either hike up to the top or take the scenic cable car ride.
In the afternoon, visit the bustling Mall Road, the heart of Mussoorie. Stroll along the pedestrian walkway, lined with shops selling souvenirs, woolen clothes, and local handicrafts.
Don't miss the chance to admire the beautiful Christ Church, built in the Gothic Revival style in 1839.
Enjoy a leisurely walk along Camel's Back Road, a horseshoe-shaped ridge offering stunning views of the valley below.
In the evening, head back to Mall Road to soak up the lively atmosphere. Sample the local street food, watch a street performance, or simply relax with a cup of coffee enjoying the cool mountain air.
After breakfast, head to Lal Tibba, the highest point in Mussoorie. On a clear day, you can catch a glimpse of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi, the second-highest mountain in India.
Next, visit the Company Garden, a sprawling botanical garden with a variety of flowers, plants, and trees. It's a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.
Explore the Tibetan markets, selling carpets, handicrafts, and woolen shawls.
In the afternoon, take a taxi or rickshaw to Happy Valley, a picturesque picnic spot surrounded by greenery. Enjoy a boat ride on the lake or simply relax amidst the serene surroundings.
Spend your last evening in Mussoorie strolling along Mall Road, soaking in the sights and sounds, and picking up any last-minute souvenirs. Enjoy a farewell dinner at a local restaurant, savoring the delicious delicacies of the region.