Mussoorie: A 2-Day Itinerary

Mussoorie, the "Queen of Hills", is a charming hill station located in Uttarakhand, India. It's a popular destination for tourists seeking respite from the heat and dust of the plains. With its stunning Himalayan views, pleasant weather, and colonial architecture, Mussoorie offers something for everyone.

Day 1: Morning

Start your day with a hearty breakfast at your hotel or a local cafe.

Day 1: Gun Hill Point

Head to Gun Hill Point, the second-highest point in Mussoorie, offering panoramic views of the town and the surrounding Himalayas. You can either hike up to the top or take the scenic cable car ride.

Day 1: Mall Road

In the afternoon, visit the bustling Mall Road, the heart of Mussoorie. Stroll along the pedestrian walkway, lined with shops selling souvenirs, woolen clothes, and local handicrafts.

Day 1: Christ Church

Don't miss the chance to admire the beautiful Christ Church, built in the Gothic Revival style in 1839.

Day 1: Camel's Back Road

Enjoy a leisurely walk along Camel's Back Road, a horseshoe-shaped ridge offering stunning views of the valley below.

Day 1: Evening

In the evening, head back to Mall Road to soak up the lively atmosphere. Sample the local street food, watch a street performance, or simply relax with a cup of coffee enjoying the cool mountain air.

Day 2: Morning

After breakfast, head to Lal Tibba, the highest point in Mussoorie. On a clear day, you can catch a glimpse of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi, the second-highest mountain in India.

Day 2: Company Garden

Next, visit the Company Garden, a sprawling botanical garden with a variety of flowers, plants, and trees. It's a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Day 2: Tibetan Markets

Explore the Tibetan markets, selling carpets, handicrafts, and woolen shawls.

Day 2: Happy Valley

In the afternoon, take a taxi or rickshaw to Happy Valley, a picturesque picnic spot surrounded by greenery. Enjoy a boat ride on the lake or simply relax amidst the serene surroundings.

Day 2: Evening

Spend your last evening in Mussoorie strolling along Mall Road, soaking in the sights and sounds, and picking up any last-minute souvenirs. Enjoy a farewell dinner at a local restaurant, savoring the delicious delicacies of the region.

