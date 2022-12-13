10 Must-Visit Picnic Spots in Assam This New Year

Pratidin Bureau
From December to February, the picnic season is open. Choosing a vacation destination in Assam, which has abundant wildlife, stunning scenery, and natural riches can take time and effort.
The following is a list of some of Assam's most popular tourist attractions for your convenience:
Bhairabkunda is a popular picnic spot in the Udalguri district, where two rivers converge to form the Dhansiri.
Sandubi Lake, known for its natural beauty and tranquility, is one of the best tourist destinations in Assam. It is 64 kilometers from Guwahati in the Kamrup district.
Deepor Beel is a well-known picnic spot in Guwahati's southwestern region. Visitors can also enjoy the presence of 70 migratory and 219 other bird species on the lake.
This location is 92 kilometers from Guwahati. Another delightful picnic spot near Dhupdhara in Assam's Goalpara district. Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Hohuwa River while having a picnic on the river bank.
Ukiam, near Chaygaon on the Assam-Meghalaya border, is a picture-perfect picnic spot. The main highway from Guwahati to Ukiam, which takes roughly 2 hours, is also stunning.
It is situated in the Kokrajhar district. It is an excellent location for admiring the breathtaking scenery of waterfalls, rivulets, mountains, and more.
is located about 50 kilometers from Nagaon. The area is well-known for its lush green scenery and high mountains. You can eat a delicious picnic while appreciating the breathtaking view of the Brahmaputra River.
Bogibeel is a popular picnic spot in Upper Assam, located near Dibrugarh on the banks of the Brahmaputra River.
Dilli Ghat is a beautiful place in Assam, about 80 kilometres from Dibrugarh. It is located in Namrup and offers a natural, unadulterated view of the beautiful jungle.