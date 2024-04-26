'My happy place': Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about boyfriend Vijay Varma

Pratidin Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma have been the talk of the town after they were spotted kissing at a New Year party in Goa early this year.
The two have made some public apprearances but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.
Tamannaah Bhatia finally seems to have confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma.
In a recent interview, Tamannaah said Vijay is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place."
She also admitted that sparks flew on the sets of their Netflix anthology Lust Stories2.
Talking about Vijay in an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his gaurd down."
Tamannaah added, "He's person who I care about deeply and yeah, he's my happy place."