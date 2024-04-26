'My happy place': Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about boyfriend Vijay Varma

Pratidin Bureau

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma have been the talk of the town after they were spotted kissing at a New Year party in Goa early this year.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma | Image: Google

The two have made some public apprearances but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma | Image: Google

Tamannaah Bhatia finally seems to have confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma | Image: Google

In a recent interview, Tamannaah said Vijay is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma | Image: Google

She also admitted that sparks flew on the sets of their Netflix anthology Lust Stories2.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma | Image: Google

Talking about Vijay in an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his gaurd down."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma | Image: Google

Tamannaah added, "He's person who I care about deeply and yeah, he's my happy place."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma | Image: Google