National Girl Child Day 2023: Date, significance & Quotes

Pratidin Bureau
National Girl Child Day is celebrated annually on January 24th in India to raise awareness about the rights and welfare of the girl child.
The day is celebrated to recognize the rights of the girl child, to ensure their survival, protection, and development and to promote the education and empowerment of girls.
The significance of National Girl Child Day is to break the stereotypes and biases that are associated with the girl child and to provide them with equal opportunities for education, health, and overall development.
"Empower a girl, empower a generation"
"When you educate a girl, you educate a nation"
"The power of a girl is the power of a future"
"Invest in a girl, change the world"