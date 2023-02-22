8 Most Amazing Natural Wonders That Exist In India

Pratidin Bureau
India is a country with diverse landscapes and breathtaking natural wonders. Here are some of the most amazing natural wonders that exist in India:
The Himalayan mountain range is the highest in the world and is home to some of the most majestic peaks such as Mount Everest and Kanchenjunga. It is a popular destination for trekkers and adventure enthusiasts.
The Sunderbans is a unique mangrove forest located in the delta of the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers in West Bengal. It is the largest estuarine delta in the world and is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger.
The Great Rann of Kutch is a salt desert located in the state of Gujarat. It is a vast expanse of white sand and salt that creates a mesmerizing view during sunset.
The Western Ghats is a mountain range that runs parallel to the western coast of India. It is one of the eight hotspots of biological diversity in the world and is home to numerous endemic species of plants and animals.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of islands located in the Bay of Bengal. The islands are known for their pristine beaches, coral reefs, and diverse marine life.
The Valley of Flowers is a national park located in the state of Uttarakhand. It is known for its stunning meadows of alpine flowers that bloom in a riot of colors during the monsoon season.
The Keibul Lamjao National Park is located in the state of Manipur and is the only floating national park in the world. It is home to the endangered Sangai or the Manipur brow-antlered deer.
The Matheran Hill Station is located in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra. It is the smallest hill station in India and is known for its unpolluted air and panoramic views.