Net worth of shark tank india 3 judges

Pratidin Bureau

1. Ritesh Agarwal

Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. Net worth - Rs 16,000 crore

Ritesh Agarwal | Image: Google

2. Ronnie Screwvala

Co-Founder and Chairperson of UpGrad. Net worth - Rs 12,800 crore

Ronnie Screwvala | Image: Google

3. Amit Jain

Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho. Net worth - Rs 3,000 crore

Amit Jain | Image: Google

4. Deepinder Goyal

Zomato Co-founder & CEO. Net. worth - Rs 2,030 crore

Deepinder Goyal | Image: Google

5. Aman Gupta

Co-founder & CMO of BoAT. Net worth - Rs 700 crore

Aman Gupta | Image: Google

6. Peyush Bansal

Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. Net worth - Rs 600 crore

Peyush Bansal | Image: Google

7. Namita Thapar

Executive Director, India Business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Net worth - Rs 600 crore

Namita Thapar | Image: Google

8. Azhar Iqubal

Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts. Net worth - Rs 500 crore

Azhar Iqubal | Image: Google

9. Vineeta Singh

CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. Net worth - Rs 300 crore

Vineeta Singh | Image: Google

10. Anupam Mittal

Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com. Net worth - Rs 185 crore

Anupam Mittal | Image: Google

11. Varun Dua

Founder and CEO of ACKO. Net worth - Rs 107 crore

Varun Dua | Image: Google

12. Radhika Gupta

MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Net worth - Rs 41 crore

Radhika Gupta | Image: Google