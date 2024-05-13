Net worth of shark tank india 3 judges

Pratidin Bureau
Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. Net worth - Rs 16,000 crore
Co-Founder and Chairperson of UpGrad. Net worth - Rs 12,800 crore
Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho. Net worth - Rs 3,000 crore
Zomato Co-founder & CEO. Net. worth - Rs 2,030 crore
Co-founder & CMO of BoAT. Net worth - Rs 700 crore
Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. Net worth - Rs 600 crore
Executive Director, India Business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Net worth - Rs 600 crore
Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts. Net worth - Rs 500 crore
CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. Net worth - Rs 300 crore
Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com. Net worth - Rs 185 crore
Founder and CEO of ACKO. Net worth - Rs 107 crore
MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Net worth - Rs 41 crore