Netflix New Releases in March

Pratidin Bureau

1. Hot Wheels Let's Race (March 4th)

This animated series is perfect for young fans of the iconic toy cars.

Hot Wheels Let's Race | Image: Google

2. Full Swing - Season 2 (March 6th)

Dive back into the world of professional golf with this sports documentary.

Full Swing - Season 2 | Image: Google

3. Damsel (March 8th)

Millie Bobby Brown stars in this fantasy adventure where a princess defies expectations and fights for her freedom.

Damsel | Image: Google

4. Young Royals Season 3 (March 11th)

Catch the final episodes of this Swedish teen drama following Prince Wilhelm and his friends.

Young Royals Season 3 | Image: Google

5. CoComelon - Season 10 (March 11th)

Sing along to more catchy tunes with everyone's favorite nursery rhyme characters.

CoComelon - Season 10 | Image: Google

6. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir - Season 4 (March 12th)

The adventures of these Parisian superheroes continue.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir - Season 4 | Image: Google

7. Girls5eva (March 14th)

All three seasons of this comedy about a forgotten 90s girl group getting a second chance are available for your viewing pleasure.

Girls5eva (March 14th) | Image: Google

8. Irish Wish (March 15th)

Lindsay Lohan returns in a new romantic comedy.

Irish Wish | Image: Google

9. Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 (March 22nd)

If you enjoy the world of luxury real estate, this reality show is for you.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 | Image: Google