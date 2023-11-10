New Telugu and Tamil Movies on Aha [November 2023]

Pratidin Time
Tamilkkudimagan is a story about a young man who returns to his village to claim his ancestral land.
Are you ok Baby? is a thriller about a young couple who are stalked by a mysterious stranger.
Operation Alamelamma is a comedy about a group of women who decide to take on a local gangster.
Matti Katha is a drama about a young man who is forced to confront his past when he returns to his village after many years.
Month of Madhu is a romantic comedy about a couple who are forced to spend a month together as part of a reality show.