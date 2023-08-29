Nine Most Powerful Game of Thrones Characters

Pratidin Bureau

Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons

She is the last surviving heir of the Targaryen dynasty and possesses three dragons.

Cersei Lannister, the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms

She is a cunning and ruthless politician who will stop at nothing to achieve her goals.

Jon Snow, the bastard son of Ned Stark

He is a skilled warrior and leader who is loved by the people of the North.

Tyrion Lannister, the Imp

He is a brilliant strategist and diplomat who is often underestimated by his enemies

Arya Stark, the youngest daughter of Ned Stark

She is a skilled assassin who is hellbent on revenge.

Sansa Stark, the eldest daughter of Ned Stark

She is a survivor who has learned to play the game of thrones.

Jaime Lannister, the Kingslayer

He is a skilled swordsman who is struggling to find redemption for his past sins.

The Night King, the leader of the White Walkers

He is a powerful being who is determined to bring about the end of the world.

Petyr Baelish, the Littlefinger

He is a master manipulator who is always playing the game.

Bran Stark, the Three-Eyed Raven

He is a powerful greenseer who can see the past, present, and future.

