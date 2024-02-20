Oldest Countries in the World

Pratidin Bureau

1. Egypt

With a rich and documented history dating back over 6,000 years, Egypt boasts some of the earliest civilizations and empires.

Egypt | Image: Google

2. Iran

Formerly known as Persia, Iran has a continuous history stretching back over 3,000 years.

Iran | Image: Google

3. Armenia

Archaeological evidence suggests the Armenian Highland has been inhabited for over 7,000 years.

Armenia | Image: Google

4. China

Boasting a continuous civilization for over 5,000 years, China's history is marked by influential dynasties like the Qin and the Han, and the development of groundbreaking inventions like gunpowder and paper.

China | Image: Google

5. Greece

Considered the cradle of Western civilization, Greece has a documented history dating back over 3,000 years.

Greece | Image: Google