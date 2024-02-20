Oldest Countries in the World

Pratidin Bureau
With a rich and documented history dating back over 6,000 years, Egypt boasts some of the earliest civilizations and empires.
Formerly known as Persia, Iran has a continuous history stretching back over 3,000 years.
Archaeological evidence suggests the Armenian Highland has been inhabited for over 7,000 years.
Boasting a continuous civilization for over 5,000 years, China's history is marked by influential dynasties like the Qin and the Han, and the development of groundbreaking inventions like gunpowder and paper.
Considered the cradle of Western civilization, Greece has a documented history dating back over 3,000 years.