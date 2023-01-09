The World's 10 Oldest Living Trees - 9550 Years Old

Pratidin Bureau
It is difficult to accurately determine the ages of many trees, and there may be older trees out there that have not yet been discovered or accurately dated. However, here is a list of some of the oldest trees that have been reliably dated.
Age: 9550 years old
Located at: Fulufjället Mountain of Dalarna province in Sweden.
Age: 7200 years old
Located at: Yakushima in Japan
Age: 5000 years old
Located at: White Mountains of California
Age: 4800 years old
Located at: Wheeler Peak in eastern Nevada, United States
Age: 4000 years old
Located at: village of Llangernyw, Conwy, North Wales
Age: 4000 years old
Located at: Abarkuh in Yazd Province of Iran
Age: 3500 years old
Located at: Big Tree Park, Longwood, Florida
Age: 3200 years old
Located at: California
Age: estimated 2500 years old
Located at: Sequoia National Park, California
Age: estimated 2000 years old
Located at: Botswana