On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday, A Glimpse Of His Stellar Career

The god of cricket, the original master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar announced himself to the world on November 15, 1989 in a Test against Pakistan. Here's wishing him happy birthday and congratulating him on his slowest fifty ever!
The same year, Sachin Tendulkar entered the shorter format of the game with his debut coming on December 18, 1989 against Pakistan. In 463 ODI matches, he scored 18,426 runs!
Sachin Tendulkar called time on his nearly 25-year career on November 14, 2013 with his final Test against West Indians at the Wankhede. In 200 matches, Sachin scored 15,921 runs with a highest score of 248.
Known for his exquisite square cut and long list of shots in his arsenal, Sachin Tendulkar was not bad with the ball either picking 46 wickets when handed the ball during his Test career.
Scoring a double ton in ODIs may have become common these days, but back in the day, everyone looked up to Sachin Tendulkar who became the first ever batter to reach the milestone.
What he can do in Tests, he do better in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar was the epitome of cricket. Known for his batting, he was a handy bowler when called upon and managed to pick 154 wickets in ODIs.
With the shortest T20 format taking over, Sachin Tendulkar was picked by Mumbai Indians for whom he played in six seasons in the IPL scoring 2,334 runs.
A stellar career from the Master Blaster culminated in the elusive World Cup trophy as India defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2021 tournament. A jubilant Sachin Tendulkar's dream had just come true.