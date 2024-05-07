OTD in 2004: MSD made international debut for India

Pratidin Bureau

On 23rd December 2004, MS Dhoni marked his arrival on the international cricket arena for India.

MS Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI match at Chattogram.

Ms Dhoni was 23, a rising star in domestic cricket and walked out to bat at No. 7

MS Dhoni was run out on the very first ball that he faced and departed without troubling the score.

Though the first chapter ended in disappointment, but the rest of the story was phenomenal.

18 years later, MS Dhoni finished his career with over 500 international games and as one of India's most successful captain.

MS Dhoni led India for almost a decade, winning the T20 World Cup (2007), the ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013)

Recently, MS Dhoni's jersey No, 7 was retired by BCCI as a tribute to the player and for the legacy he left behindMSD international debut

Throughout is illustrated career, Dhoni has played 350 ODI's, 90 Tests and 98 T20IS and registered 10773, 4876 and 1617 runs respectively.

