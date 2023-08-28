OTT Releases This Week

Pratidin Bureau

Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E (Hoichoi)

A Bengali drama film about a young woman who tries to solve the mystery of her father's death.

Ahsoka (Disney+ Hotstar)

A Star Wars series set after the events of the Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith, starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Ragnarok Season 3 (Netflix)

The third season of the Norwegian fantasy drama series about a group of teenagers who must save their world from Ragnarok.

Aakhri Sach (Disney+ Hotstar)

A Hindi crime thriller series starring Tamannaah Bhatia as a cop investigating a series of murders.

Lakhan Leela Bhargava (Jio Cinema)

 A Hindi romantic comedy film starring Ravi Dubey and Sanvikaa.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix)

 A coming-of-age comedy film about a young girl who is not invited to her best friend's bat mitzvah.

Bro (Amazon Prime Video)

A Telugu action comedy film starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati.

Baby (Netflix)

A Spanish thriller film about a woman who becomes involved in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

About My Father (Netflix)

 A French comedy-drama film about a man who tries to reconnect with his estranged father.

