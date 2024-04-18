PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats.

Pratidin Bureau
PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee
Punjab and Mumbai have played 31 IPL matches against each other so far. PBKS have won 15 matches while MI have won 16.
The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali ranks among India's quickest. It offers additional bounce that pacers relish.
PBKS: Ashutosh Sharma for his consistent opening runs, Shikhar Dhawan for his experience, Arshdeep Singh for his wicket-taking potential. Consider Liam Livingstone for his explosive batting in the middle order
MI: Rohit Sharma for his captaincy and batting prowess, Suryakumar Yadav for his 360° batting, Jasprit Bumrah for his wicket-taking abilities. Consider Ishan Kishan for his explosive opening.
This match promises to be a nerve-wracking encounter. PBKS's batting will be challenged by MI's bowling attack, especially if Bumrah finds his form. The team that adapts better to the conditions, handles pressure effectively, and executes their plans with precision will take a giant leap forward in the IPL race.