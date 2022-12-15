Top 7 Picnic Spot Near Guwahati

Pratidin Bureau
Bogamati is the most popular picnic spot, especially among residents of the districts of Kamrup, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, and Darrang. Bogamati is a densely forested town in Assam's Baksa district, located at the mouth of the Barnadi River. Bogamati is located 92 kilometres from Guwahati.
This lovely lake is located in the Kamrup district, only 64 kilometres from Guwahati. You should never miss the sunset when visiting Chandubi Lake because it is known for its natural beauty. It is a popular picnic spot for Guwahati residents. Near the lake, boating and camping are available.
Dipor Bil (also called Deepor Beel) is a freshwater lake located in the Assam district of Kamrup, 18 kilometres southwest of Guwahati, in the former channel of the Brahmaputra river.
A lovely picnic spot near Dhupdhara in Assam's Goalpara district along the Assam-Meghalaya border. While having a picnic on the river bank, take in the scenic beauty of the Hohuwa River. Guwahati is 92 kilometres away from this location.
Hahim is a popular picnic destination in Assam. It is located in Boko, Assam, approximately 64 kilometres from Guwahati.
Ukiam, located on the Meghalaya-Assam border, is a popular picnic spot and village in North-East India. The village is close to National Highway 37 and has easy access to nearby towns and cities. The nearest city to Ukiam is Chhaygaon, which is about 28 kilometres away.
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Morigaon district of Assam. It is 30 kilometres from Guwahati.