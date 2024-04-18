Players who bowled first ever ball, took first wicket in IPL

Pratidin Bureau
The bowler of the first ever ball in IPL history was Praveen Kumar, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he wasn't the one to take the first wicket.
The batsman facing that first ball was Sourav Ganguly, representing Kolkata Knight Riders.
While the first run in IPL was scored by Brendon McCullum (leg bye off Praveen Kumar's bowling)
The first wicket belonged to Zaheer Khan, also from Royal Challengers Bangalore. He dismissed Sourav Ganguly with that very first delivery of the match.
So, Praveen Kumar gets credit for bowling the first ball
While Zaheer Khan gets it for taking the historic first wicket.