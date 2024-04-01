Players Who Wear Different Jersey Numbers For India And In IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma (India - 45, Mumbai Indians - 45)

Rohit Sharma wears his preferred number 45 for both India and his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians.

KL Rahul (India - 1, Lucknow Super Giants - 19)

KL Rahul wears the number 1 jersey for the Indian cricket team, but dons the number 19 jersey when playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah (India - 93, Mumbai Indians - 93)

Similar to Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah has stuck with the number 93 for both India and his IPL team, Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli (India - 18, Royal Challengers Bangalore - 18)

Virat Kohli, like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, wears his preferred number 18 for both India and his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shreyas Iyer (India - 27, Kolkata Knight Riders - 4)

Shreyas Iyer wears number 27 for Team India, but when playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, he wears number 4.

Rishabh Pant (India - 17, Delhi Capitals - 17)

Rishabh Pant wears number 17 for both India and his IPL team, Delhi Capitals.

Ravindra Jadeja (India - 8, Chennai Super Kings - 8)

Ravindra Jadeja has been consistent with his jersey number choice, wearing number 8 for both India and the Chennai Super Kings.

Yuzvendra Chahal (India - 3, Rajasthan Royals - 23)

Yuzvendra Chahal wears number 3 for India, but sports number 23 when playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Sanju Samson (India - 9, Rajasthan Royals - 7)

Sanju Samson wears number 9 for Team India, but dons the number 7 jersey when playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

Shardul Thakur (India - 55, Delhi Capitals - 10)

Shardul Thakur wears number 55 for India, but sports number 10 for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

