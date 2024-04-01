Players Who Wear Different Jersey Numbers For India And In IPL 2023

Pratidin Bureau
Rohit Sharma wears his preferred number 45 for both India and his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians.
KL Rahul wears the number 1 jersey for the Indian cricket team, but dons the number 19 jersey when playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
Similar to Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah has stuck with the number 93 for both India and his IPL team, Mumbai Indians.
Virat Kohli, like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, wears his preferred number 18 for both India and his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Shreyas Iyer wears number 27 for Team India, but when playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, he wears number 4.
Rishabh Pant wears number 17 for both India and his IPL team, Delhi Capitals.
Ravindra Jadeja has been consistent with his jersey number choice, wearing number 8 for both India and the Chennai Super Kings.
Yuzvendra Chahal wears number 3 for India, but sports number 23 when playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
Sanju Samson wears number 9 for Team India, but dons the number 7 jersey when playing for the Rajasthan Royals.
Shardul Thakur wears number 55 for India, but sports number 10 for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.