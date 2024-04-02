Players With 200 Sixes For One Team In IPL

Pratidin Bureau

Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Known as the "Universe Boss," Gayle's brute force and consistency in hitting sixes have been legendary in the IPL.

AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Often dubbed as Mr. 360 for his ability to hit the ball all around the park, de Villiers has been a key figure for RCB with over 200 sixes.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

The captain of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has been instrumental in their success in the IPL.

Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings)

A stalwart for the Chennai Super Kings, Raina's aggressive batting style has delighted fans for years.

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Captain Cool is not only known for his astute leadership but also for his ability to finish games with big hits.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

A modern-day great, Kohli's masterful stroke play has seen him accumulate over 200 sixes for RCB.

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The Australian opener has been a consistent performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad, delivering with both bat and leadership.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Known for his explosive batting, Russell's ability to clear the boundary with ease has been crucial for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)

A stylish left-handed batsman, Dhawan's prowess in finding the boundary has been pivotal for Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul (Punjab Kings)

The captain of Punjab Kings, Rahul's elegant stroke play and ability to hit sixes have made him a vital cog in the team's batting lineup.

