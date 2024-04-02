Players With 200 Sixes For One Team In IPL

Pratidin Bureau
Known as the "Universe Boss," Gayle's brute force and consistency in hitting sixes have been legendary in the IPL.
Often dubbed as Mr. 360 for his ability to hit the ball all around the park, de Villiers has been a key figure for RCB with over 200 sixes.
The captain of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has been instrumental in their success in the IPL.
A stalwart for the Chennai Super Kings, Raina's aggressive batting style has delighted fans for years.
Captain Cool is not only known for his astute leadership but also for his ability to finish games with big hits.
A modern-day great, Kohli's masterful stroke play has seen him accumulate over 200 sixes for RCB.
The Australian opener has been a consistent performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad, delivering with both bat and leadership.
Known for his explosive batting, Russell's ability to clear the boundary with ease has been crucial for Kolkata Knight Riders.
A stylish left-handed batsman, Dhawan's prowess in finding the boundary has been pivotal for Delhi Capitals.
The captain of Punjab Kings, Rahul's elegant stroke play and ability to hit sixes have made him a vital cog in the team's batting lineup.