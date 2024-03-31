Players with most sixes in one over of IPL

Pratidin Bureau
Rinku Singh, the left-handed batsman from Kolkata Knight Riders, achieved this feat in the 2023 IPL against Gujarat Titans. This is the only instance of a batsman hitting six sixes in a single over in IPL history.
Chris Gayle, the "Universe Boss", is well known for his big-hitting abilities. In the 2012 IPL, he struck a phenomenal six sixes in one over against Pune Warriors India's Rahul Sharma.
Rahul Tewatia's heroics for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in the 2020 IPL are well documented. He smashed five sixes in a single over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell.