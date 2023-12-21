Popular shows that became global hits

Pratidin Bureau
This epic fantasy drama, based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, captured the imagination of audiences worldwide with its complex plot, rich characters, and stunning visuals.
This Spanish heist crime drama became a phenomenon on Netflix, thanks to its suspenseful story, charismatic characters, and clever twists.
This sci-fi horror series set in the 1980s has won over fans with its nostalgic charm, endearing characters, and thrilling mysteries.
This South Korean thriller became a global sensation for its dark and violent take on children's games, sparking discussions about social inequality and human nature.
This period drama, based on Julia Quinn's novels, has charmed audiences with its opulent costumes, witty dialogue, and diverse cast.
This Netflix drama chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering a glimpse into the lives of the British royal family.
This Star Wars spin-off set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi follows a bounty hunter and his adorable little alien companion, Grogu.
This dystopian drama, based on Margaret Atwood's novel, explores a future where women are forced into servitude under a totalitarian regime.
This American sitcom continues to be popular around the world with its relatable characters, heartwarming humor, and timeless themes of friendship and love.
This long-running animated sitcom satirizes American society and pop culture, making it a favorite among viewers of all ages.