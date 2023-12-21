Popular shows that became global hits

1. Game of Thrones

This epic fantasy drama, based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, captured the imagination of audiences worldwide with its complex plot, rich characters, and stunning visuals.

Game of Thrones | Image: Google

2. Money Heist

This Spanish heist crime drama became a phenomenon on Netflix, thanks to its suspenseful story, charismatic characters, and clever twists.

Money Heist | Image: Google

3. Stranger Things

This sci-fi horror series set in the 1980s has won over fans with its nostalgic charm, endearing characters, and thrilling mysteries.

Stranger Things | Image: Google

4. Squid Game

This South Korean thriller became a global sensation for its dark and violent take on children's games, sparking discussions about social inequality and human nature.

Squid Game | Image: Google

5. Bridgerton

This period drama, based on Julia Quinn's novels, has charmed audiences with its opulent costumes, witty dialogue, and diverse cast.

Bridgerton | Image: Google

6. The Crown

This Netflix drama chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering a glimpse into the lives of the British royal family.

The Crown | Image: Google

7. The Mandalorian

This Star Wars spin-off set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi follows a bounty hunter and his adorable little alien companion, Grogu.

The Mandalorian | Image: Google

8. The Handmaid's Tale

This dystopian drama, based on Margaret Atwood's novel, explores a future where women are forced into servitude under a totalitarian regime.

The Handmaid's Tale | Image: Google

9. Friends

This American sitcom continues to be popular around the world with its relatable characters, heartwarming humor, and timeless themes of friendship and love.

Friends | Image: Google

10. The Simpsons

This long-running animated sitcom satirizes American society and pop culture, making it a favorite among viewers of all ages.

The Simpsons | Image: Google