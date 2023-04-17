Premier League Predictions: Title Winner And Relegation Contenders

Pratidin Time
It is a two-way battle between Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League trophy this year. Come the end of the season, who will lift the coveted trophy?
The 'Invincible' 2003-04 season was the last time Arsenal won the Premier League trophy until Mikel Arteta's young squad bamboozled the league this season. We predict that in the remaining matches, Arsenal will claim 14 more points taking their total to 88.
The Premier League's juggernaut is hunting a third successive trophy with only Arsenal standing in their way. Of the two, Manchester City has a much kinder fixture list. We can see City picking up 22 points meaning they pip Arsenal to the trophy.
It may be a two-horse race at the top end of the Premier League table, but the bottom end is where the action will be more fierce.
A sad state of affairs at Southampton as they look like the club whose relegation from Premier League is all but sealed. At best, we see them picking up seven points taking their tally to 30, which will not be enough.
The shock Premier League title winners in the 2015-16 season, Leicester City currently sit 19th on the table. We can see them picking up seven more points to end on 32. They will be heavily dependent on results elsewhere to beat the drop.
Having gained promotion last season, Nottingham Forest sit 18th on the Premier League table. From the remaining fixtures, they will pick up another six points ending on 33, we predict. That might just be enough if results elsewhere go their way.
Everton has never been relegated in the Premier League era. However, this season sees them flirting with the drop zone. Currently sitting 17th, we can see them pick eight points to end on 35 which might just be enough to save them.
Leeds United was promoted to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. This season they are 16th with just 29 points. We predict them to pick up seven more points ending on 36 which should be enough if results elsewhere match their needs.