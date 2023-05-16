Premier League Round-Up: Title Favourites, Race For Europe & Relegation

Pratidin Time
Having trailed Arsenal for almost the entirety of the season, City put together a run of victories to leapfrog their title rivals to go top of the Premier League table. They are now favourites to lift the trophy for the third successive season.
Arsenal fans were hoping for a first league title in years having led the Premier League table for almost the whole table. However, the young and energetic squad lacked the experience to put things to bed, faltering at the very end.
New ownership and investment always meant an upturn in fortunes, however, no one would have envisaged Newcastle occupying a top-four position at the start of the Premier League season. However, they played well throughout which merits their position.
In turmoil for quite some time, but what wonders can positivity bring about. Erik ten Hag instilled a proper playing style, brought in the required players and took the tough decisions to ensure United climbed the table. However, recent a bout of injuries coupled with results may prove costly with Liverpool waiting for a slip-up.
That brings us to Liverpool. Perhaps no other Premier League club had quite a rollercoaster season as Liverpool did. It's hard to believe 9-0, 7-0, 6-1 victory margins all came in a season where they languished around mid-table. However, a recent return to form sees them on 5th, a point behind Newcastle and Manchester United. What a season!
Ripped off talismanic coach Graham Potter, few would have envisaged Brighton gunning for a European spot. However, new coach Roberto De Zerbi has worked wonders with the squad at his disposal. Brighton now boasts of some of the most talked about players in the Premier League and may well end up in Europe if results elsewhere go their way.
You may be wondering what's Chelsea doing here with no chance to finish in European places. However, Chelsea will play an important role in deciding the final top-four positions with both Manchester United and Newcastle playing them in the final weeks. That would be some way of ending a dismal Premier League season.
Perhaps the most heated end of the Premier League table is the bottom part where four teams can end up in the remaining two positions with Southampton already set to go down. Nottingham are one of those teams with 34 points on the board, three clear of 18th placed Leeds United.
Languishing in the bottom half for most of the season, Everton find themselves in the relegation scuffle. Currently a point above the drop zone, they are still likely to go down if they don't win their remaining matches.
Flying under Marcelo Bielsa in their fist season back in the Premier League in a long time, Leeds United really went haywire in their second season and now they find themselves in the relegation battle. 18th on the table with 31 points, only winning their remaining matches and results elsewhere can save them.
Perhaps the biggest shock has been Leicester's campaign. From Premier League winners a few seasons ago and gunning for UCL qualifications to a relegation dogfight, it has been a massive fall from grace. But their performances have also been erratic and only a minor miracle will ensure their top-flight status for the next season.