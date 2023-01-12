7 Motivational Inspiring Quotes By Swami Vivekananda

Pratidin Bureau
"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached."
"The greatest sin is to think yourself weak."
"All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark."
"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."
"Be a hero. Always say, 'I have no fear'."
"Education is not the amount of information that is put into your brain and runs riot there, undigested, all your life."
"The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong."