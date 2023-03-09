Inspiring Quotes from Mother Teresa to Spread Love Everywhere You Go

Pratidin Bureau
"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."
"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."
"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."
"Peace begins with a smile."
"Joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls."
"If you want to change the world, go home and love your family."
"I know God won't give me anything I can't handle. I just wish he didn't trust me so much."