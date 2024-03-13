Ramadan 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos and Don'ts

Pratidin Bureau
1. Start your day with Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) before sunrise. It provides energy for the fast.
2. Focus on prayer and spiritual reflection. Ramadan is a time for increased devotion.
3. Increase acts of charity (Zakat). Ramadan is a time for giving to those in need.
4. Break your fast (Iftar) after sunset with healthy and hydrating foods.
5. Participate in Taraweeh prayers if possible. These special night prayers are a Ramadan tradition.
6. Don't intentionally eat, drink, or smoke anything during fasting hours.
7. Don't engage in gossip, anger, or negative thoughts. Ramadan is a time for self-improvement.
8. Don't overindulge at Iftar meals. Focus on moderation and healthy choices.
9. Don't fast if you are sick, pregnant, breastfeeding, traveling long distances, or elderly. Exceptions are allowed in these cases.
10. Don't force yourself to fast if it poses a health risk. Consult a doctor if unsure.