Ramadan 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos and Don'ts

Pratidin Bureau

1. Start your day with Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) before sunrise. It provides energy for the fast.

Image: Google

2. Focus on prayer and spiritual reflection. Ramadan is a time for increased devotion.

Image: Google

3. Increase acts of charity (Zakat). Ramadan is a time for giving to those in need.

Image: Google

4. Break your fast (Iftar) after sunset with healthy and hydrating foods.

Image: Google

5. Participate in Taraweeh prayers if possible. These special night prayers are a Ramadan tradition.

Image: Google

6. Don't intentionally eat, drink, or smoke anything during fasting hours.

Image: Google

7. Don't engage in gossip, anger, or negative thoughts. Ramadan is a time for self-improvement.

Image: Google

8. Don't overindulge at Iftar meals. Focus on moderation and healthy choices.

Image: Google

9. Don't fast if you are sick, pregnant, breastfeeding, traveling long distances, or elderly. Exceptions are allowed in these cases.

Image: Google

10. Don't force yourself to fast if it poses a health risk. Consult a doctor if unsure.

Image: Google