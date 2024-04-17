Rashmika Mandanna : Must-watch films of 'National Crush of India'

Pratidin Bureau
This romantic comedy-drama was a turning point in Rashmika's career. She plays a strong-willed woman named Geetha who challenges societal norms. The film's blend of humor and emotion, along with Rashmika's sparkling chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda, made it a huge hit.
Reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika delivers a powerful performance in this intense romantic drama. She portrays a fiery leftist student leader who clashes with a hot-headed biker. The film explores themes of social activism, class difference, and the complexities of love.
This action-packed crime drama marked Rashmika's foray into a new genre. She plays Srivalli, a village belle caught in the midst of a violent conflict. The film's success further solidified Rashmika's place in the industry.
This Kannada-language coming-of-age story was Rashmika's debut film. She plays the bubbly love interest of the protagonist. The film's relatable characters and light-hearted humor resonated with audiences, making Rashmika an instant star.
This period romance drama showcases Rashmika's talent for portraying nuanced emotions. She plays Afreen, a spirited young woman who undertakes a mission to reunite lovers separated by war. The film's beautiful visuals, soulful music, and timeless love story won critical acclaim.
This heartwarming comedy-drama features Rashmika in a supporting role. She plays Tara, a bubbly and supportive friend who helps the protagonist navigate family dynamics and cultural clashes. The film explores themes of grief, family bonds, and finding happiness amidst life's challenges.
This recently released action crime drama features Rashmika alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While details about her character are under wraps, the film's high-octane action sequences and Rashmika's fresh pairing with Ranbir have generated a lot of buzz.
This Kannada-language action drama sees Rashmika in a deglam role opposite Darshan. She plays a strong-willed village girl who fights for justice. The film's blend of action, social commentary, and romance showcases Rashmika's ability to perform in diverse genres.