RCB and KKR Set to Renew Fierce IPL Rivalry

Dinesh Kartik

Karthik in his two innings against Chennai Sper Kings and Punjab Kings has shown that he is the finisher to beat in this IPL. While against CSK he hit 38 off 26 and partnered Anuj Rawat to a 95-run stand, he played a match-winning knock of 28 off just 10 balls to hear the chants of DK…DK!! reverberated across the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

