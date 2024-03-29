RCB and KKR Set to Renew Fierce IPL Rivalry

Pratidin Time
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off in the 10th match of the IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams have won one and lost one match in the tournament so far, with RCB coming off a home win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and KKR securing a last-gasp victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Virat Kohli
The talismanic RCB skipper carries the weight of expectations and the legacy of past encounters. Known for his fiery spirit, Kohli's clash with KKR has always been a spectacle.
Dinesh Kartik
Karthik in his two innings against Chennai Sper Kings and Punjab Kings has shown that he is the finisher to beat in this IPL. While against CSK he hit 38 off 26 and partnered Anuj Rawat to a 95-run stand, he played a match-winning knock of 28 off just 10 balls to hear the chants of DK…DK!! reverberated across the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Yash Dayal
The Left-arm speedster has a great chance of making amends against KKR and Rinku Singh. Yash Dayal wouldn’t have forgotten what Rinku did to him last year. It was a game that sent the left-arm fast bowler into a slump, after which he took quite a bit of time to recover. Back then, Dayal played for Gujarat, who eventually released the speedster.
Sunil Narine
Narine's return to form with the ball adds depth to KKR's bowling arsenal. His economical spell in the last game signals a potential threat to RCB's batting lineup.
Rinku Singh
The rise of the young sensation when Rinku went berserk and hit Dayal for 5 sixes in a row as Kolkata snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Ahmedabad. With KKR needing 28 runs off their last 5 balls, Rinku kept hitting Dayal for sixes until his team won.
Andre Russell
The explosive all-rounder has been a game-changer for KKR in previous matchups. RCB's bowlers will have their task cut out against Russell's brute power.
RCB vs KKR Head to Head
This encounter holds a storied history dating back to the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, marked by memorable performances and intense rivalries. KKR and RCB have faced each other 32 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Where Kolkata won 18 times while Bengaluru only managed to do so 14 times.