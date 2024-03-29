RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Overall The rivalry is evenly balanced with both teams winning 12 matches each out of 24 encounters..At Bengaluru RCB holds a slight edge, winning 7 out of 12 matches against KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium..Last Season KKR dominated, winning both their matches against RCB in 2023..RCB will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage and strong batting lineup featuring Kohli, du Plessis, and Maxwell.Image: Google.KKR boasts world-class spinners like Narine and Chakravarthy who can challenge even the best batsmen..The batting-friendly pitch at Chinnaswamy Stadium is likely to see a high-scoring encounter..The Verdict.A close contest is on the horizon! The team that handles pressure effectively and capitalizes on key moments will emerge victorious.