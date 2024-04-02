RCB vs LSG Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
RCB: After a couple of losses, RCB will be determined to get their campaign back on track, especially at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will be under pressure to lead the batting charge.
LSG: Buoyed by their opening win, LSG will aim to continue their winning momentum and prove their mettle against a well-established team. KL Rahul's leadership and Quinton de Kock's explosive batting will be crucial for them.
RCB: Virat Kohli for his experience and batting prowess, Glenn Maxwell for his all-rounding abilities, Mayank Dagar's spin could be a game-changer on this pitch.
LSG: KL Rahul for his captaincy and batting, Marcus Stoinis for his all-round contributions, Ravi Bishnoi (if playing) for his spin magic.
This first-time meeting between RCB and LSG promises excitement. RCB's experience and home advantage will be challenged by LSG's youthful exuberance and aggressive approach. The team that adapts better to the conditions and handles pressure more effectively will emerge victorious.