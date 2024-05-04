RCV vs GT Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
DC: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Bengaluru and Gujarat have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have won 2, and GT have won 2 of these contests.
RCB: Virat Kohli for his experience and batting prowess, Glenn Maxwell for his all-rounding abilities and his spin could be a game-changer on this pitch.
GT: Shubman Gill for his consistent opening knocks, David Miller for his big-hitting potential, Rashid Khan for his wicket-taking leg-spin.
It’s a batter-friendly pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Its quick outfield and short boundaries help teams score a lot of runs.
This match promises to be a high-scoring thriller. RCB's batting firepower will be challenged by GT's potent bowling attack. The team that adapts better to the batting-friendly conditions and handles pressure effectively will have a significant advantage.