Rongali Bihu: 7 Traditional Delicacies

Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is a festival of feasting and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Assam. People usually make dishes from rice, coconuts, jaggery, sesame and milk. Here are 7 traditional delicacies prepared during the festival.
A traditional Assamese dish which is prepared from coarsely ground, soaked rice spread over a hot pan. It is stuffed with jaggery and sesame mixture in the middle.
Coconut ladoos, also known as Narikol laru or loskora in Assam, are the perfect treat to enjoy with your evening cup of hot beverage.
Tilor Ladoo or laru is a popular and loved dish made during Bihu. It is sweet and made of sesame and melted jaggery (traditional non-centrifugal cane sugar).
Ketli Pitha or Tekeli Pitha (rice cake) is a hearty meal prepared with rice, jaggery and coconut mixed with hands to form a crumbly texture and then wrapped around the cloth. Then it is spread over the kettle lead to cook in steam
Tel Pitha, a kind of pancake is a sweet dish that is usually prepared in Bihu. Also known as Dhup Pitha, the dish is made with rice flour and jaggery.
Another kind of famous ladoo of Assam, the Muri Ladoo or Laru is made with puffed rice and made in every household.
This is kind of a mini meal and a delicious breakfast cuisine of Assamese people. It contains forms of rice including xandoh, chira, muri, komal saul or bora saul and is generally served along with curd or cream and jaggery.
Rongali or Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. It is a festival of merriment and is celebrated in the second week of April. The festival historically signifies the time of harvest.