Rongali Bihu: Saat Bihu or Seven days of Bihu

Rongali Bihu is celebrated for seven days in Assam. These days are known as Saat Bihu. The Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. The 'Rong' in Rongali means joy in Assamese.
Cattle are bought to water source and thoroughly washed and cleaned. Prayers are offered to them for their help in good harvest.
This is the first day of the Assamese New Year when relatives visit and seek blessings from their elders and Bihuwan is exchanged among family members.
On this day, people go to Namghor to seek blessing from the almighty for the well-being of their family members.
Tatxal or handloom is an asset for weavers of Assam. People weave handloom gamosas, mekhela chadars to wear on Bihu as well as gift them as Bihuwan to relatives. Weavers on this day clean the tatxal so it is ready to use next year.
Farmers light earthen lamps near agricultural tools to wish for good prosperity and harvest. The agricultural tools include ploughs, yokes, japis, and others.
The day symbolizes love as youths meet their beloved and give them Bihuwan. The day is also called Jiyori Bihu as daughters visit their maternal home after marriage to celebrate Bihu with their family.
On this day, people eat Poita Bhaat to keep their body cold and healthy throughout the year so that it can beat the heat during the summer season.
This year Assam government is attempting to make a Guinness World Record with over 11,000 Bihu dancers dancing to the beats of Bihu Dholiyas.