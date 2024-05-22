Royal Rumble: RR Takes on RCB in the Eliminator of IPL 2024

Sanju Samson

Two years back, Sanju Samson experienced Gujarat Titans clinching the title at this venue during a knockout game. Now, at 29 years old, he aims to overcome the shadows of the past both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper, guiding his team to the playoffs. This IPL season marks a milestone for Samson, with him crossing the 500-run mark for the first time, making it a standout achievement in his career.

