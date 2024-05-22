Royal Rumble: RR Takes on RCB in the Eliminator of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a must-win IPL eliminator on May 22. The match, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is a key player for the Royals. Known for his performance in crucial matches, the young talent aims to excel with the bat and dominate RCB's bowlers to secure victory. Faf du Plessis is well aware of Jaiswal's potential threat and will look to dismiss him early to significantly weaken the Royals' lineup.

Two years back, Sanju Samson experienced Gujarat Titans clinching the title at this venue during a knockout game. Now, at 29 years old, he aims to overcome the shadows of the past both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper, guiding his team to the playoffs. This IPL season marks a milestone for Samson, with him crossing the 500-run mark for the first time, making it a standout achievement in his career.

Rajasthan Royals' rising star Riyan Parag understands the importance of maintaining his early-season form until the end. Eager to continue making an impact, he sees the upcoming match against RCB as an opportunity to assert himself further. A standout performance could edge him closer to national team consideration.

Indian batsman Rajat Patidar has emerged as one of RCB's top performers this season. At 30 years old, he has been instrumental while batting in the number three position, showcasing his aggressive approach that has unsettled many opposing bowlers. Patidar's impactful batting has made him one of the most formidable players of the season, alongside stalwarts like Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

RCB will once more pin their hopes on Yash Dayal to deliver a match-winning performance with the ball, reminiscent of his standout display against CSK. Dayal is keen on a strong bowling performance, particularly after conceding five sixes to Rinku Singh at the same venue, aiming to move past that setback.

In the crucial match against CSK, Virat Kohli contributed a vital yet concise innings, aiding RCB in achieving a substantial total. Maintaining his consistent performance with the bat, Kohli has surpassed the 600-run mark for yet another season, instilling hope among RCB supporters that their seasoned captain will sustain his impressive form.

In the IPL, Bangalore and Rajasthan have squared off in 31 matches. Among these encounters, Bangalore has emerged victorious in 15 matches, while Rajasthan has won on 13 occasions. Additionally, three matches concluded without a definitive result.

