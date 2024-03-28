Royals and Capitals Clash in IPL 2024 Showdown Today

David Warner

Australian opener David Warner is one of the greatest all-format players of the sport. His iconic performances in the Indian Premier League have been cherished by his fans all around the world. He is amongst the best overseas players to have taken part in the richest franchise league. Warner has started the 2024 campaign on a positive note. Even though he could not make a big score in his side’s opening game of the season against Punjab Kings, he was still able to give a great start for a good total. He scored 29 runs from 21 balls and the knock included 3 fours and two sixes.

