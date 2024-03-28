Royals and Capitals Clash in IPL 2024 Showdown Today

Pratidin Time
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
In the ninth match of the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. While RR will go into the match with one win, DC will look to win their first this season.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 82 to power the Rajasthan Royals to a 20-run win against the Lucknow SuperGiants. It was Samson's fifth successive fifty in RR’s first match of the season, since the 2020 edition. But he must avoid getting carried away and aim for consistency in the coming matches to bury the ghosts of his inconsistent past.
Riyan Parag
Riyan will look to continue the momentum against the Capitals with another useful contribution at No. 4. Parag made full use of the opportunity at No.4 by scoringing a crucial 43-run knock in RR's previous match against LSG.
Trent Boult
Trent Boult continued his trend of getting the wicket in the first over with another superb bowing performance in the encounter against LSG. The Royal's bowling lineup will rely heavily on the Kiwi Pacer.
David Warner
Australian opener David Warner is one of the greatest all-format players of the sport. His iconic performances in the Indian Premier League have been cherished by his fans all around the world. He is amongst the best overseas players to have taken part in the richest franchise league. Warner has started the 2024 campaign on a positive note. Even though he could not make a big score in his side’s opening game of the season against Punjab Kings, he was still able to give a great start for a good total. He scored 29 runs from 21 balls and the knock included 3 fours and two sixes.
Abishek Porel
Abishek Porel was the lone bright spot in the Capitals last encounter. The youngster scored 32 off 10 balls which was the reason DC reached a decent total of 174/9 in 20 overs. The Capitals will be rooting for same performance from the young lad against the Royals.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav’s rise in recent years has been sensational. The most successful left-arm wrist spinner in IPL history became the pick of our bowlers by picking the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma while conceding only 20 runs in 4 overs.
RR vs DC Head to Head
Delhi and Rajasthan have faced each other in 27 matches in IPL. Out of these 27 games, Delhi won 13 whereas Rajasthan came out victorious on 14 occasions.